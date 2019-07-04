'I'm not a snitch': Key witness fires up under questioning

John Peros leaves Mackay Court House on day three of the Shandee Blackburn inquest.

UPDATE 12PM: A CENTRAL witness in the Shandee Blackburn inquest has denied carrying out a robbery that resulted in the 23 year old's death.

Norman Dorante repeatedly said he "can't recall" what his movements were the night she died on February 9, 2013.

Barrister Craig Eberhardt, for Shandee's former boyfriend John Peros who was acquitted of her murder in 2017, accused Mr Dorante of robbing and killing Shandee with his cousin William Daniel.

"But it was William Daniel who actually did it," Mr Eberhardt said.

Mr Dorante said "I can't recall none of this" and that it didn't happen.

Neither Mr Daniel nor Mr William have been arrested over Shandee's death and they deny any involvement.

"You are a liar. You are a thief. You are a robber. You are violent towards the women who are unlucky enough to be your partner," Mr Eberhardt said.

Mackay Coroners Court heard Mr Dorante has been jailed for domestic violence including threatening to anally rape a girlfriend and her mother to which he pleaded guilty.

"That's bullshit," Mr Dorante said.

Counsell Assisting the Coroner John Aberdeen asked Mr Dorante, who gave evidence via video link from custody, if he remembered getting a text from his then girlfriend warning him not to be walking around Boddington St at night after Shandee's death because it wasn't safe.

Mr Aberdeen asked if Mr Dorante responded with, "I'm all good, I'm the one who murdered her" before writing "it was just a joke (I) wouldn't do something like that".

"No I wouldn't have responded like that," Mr Dorante said.

"I don't believe I would have said something like that."

Mr Aberdeen questioned Mr Dorante about walking past the floral tribute for Shandee and his daughter commenting the flowers were pretty.

"Do you remember saying, someone should stomp on them?" Mr Aberdeen asked, to which Mr Dorante said "can't remember".

The inquest heard at the time he had been spending a lot of time with his cousin William Daniel and often stayed at his James St unit.

Mr Daniel is another key witness to be called this morning to give evidence during the inquest.

The inquest has heard evidence that Levii Blackman, who lived next door to Mr Daniel, spoke to the pair after midnight on the night Shandee died.

But Mr Dorante said he can't remember if he was with Mr Daniel or if he spoke to Mr Blackman saying it's "just too far back to recall".

Mr Dorante also said he "can't recall" an alleged conversation where Mr Daniel told Mr Blackman he had killed Shandee.

Mr Eberhardt asked Mr Dorante if he had been "doing robberies" around that time to fund an amphetamine habit.

"May have been," he said.

Mr Dorante was questioned about whether or not he carried a knife at the time and he said he "can't recall" any reason why he would carry a knife.

Mr Eberhardt said Mr Dorante told his then-girlfriend he carried a knife for protection and had admitted in the Supreme Court murder trial that he carried a knife.

"You've got the recordings," Mr Dorante said, referring to the transcripts Mr Eberhardt was reading from.

Mr Dorante became heated under questioning from Mr Eberhardt as he pushed the prisoner on not speaking to police because "he didn't want to be a dog".

"Who were you worried about dogging on if you didn't know anything about the murder?" Mr Eberhardt said.

Mr Dorante: "I just don't talk to police. I'm not a snitch."

The inquest continues.

INITIAL: POLICE and extra security will be present at Mackay Courthouse today as more witnesses are called to give evidence in the Shandee Blackburn inquest.

William Daniel will be among the first to step into the witness box this morning on day four of the coronial probe into what happened the night Shandee was brutally killed.

William Daniel arrives at court for the Shandee Blackburn Inquest an hour late. Caitlan Charles

The 23 year old was stabbed between 23 and 25 times in her upper body on Boddington St as she walked home from work in February 9, 2013.

Barrister Craig Eberhardt, for Shandee's former boyfriend John Peros who was acquitted of killing her in 2017, alleged during the inquest Mr Daniel was a key suspect and would be committed to stand trial for murder "any day of the week".

He has never been charged and denies any involvement.

Vicki and Shannah Blackburn arrive at court : DAY 4: The family of Shandee Blackburn arrive at Mackay Court House for the inquest into her death.

It is expected he will be questioned about his movements that night after the inquest heard testimony on Tuesday that Mr Daniel allegedly confessed to killing Shandee to Levii Blackman, who later blackflipped on what he initially told police and had since admitted he lied about what he knew in relation to Shandee's death.

On Monday Mr Eberhardt alleged that Mr Daniel had threatened him and his instructing solicitor as they were inspecting the scene of the murder.

Shannah and Vicki Blackburn leave Mackay Court House after the start of the inquest was delayed on day 4. Caitlan Charles

Mr Eberhardt told the inquest a car pulled up in front of them and Mr Daniel yelled out, "Oi what are you doing back in Mackay? I'm going to get you."

Mr Eberhardt said Mr Daniel then made a motion like a machine gun with his fingers.

Yesterday the inquest was played a compelling CCTV footage compilation showing the police theory about what happened that night.

CCTV footage in Shandee Blackburn case: CCTV footage showing Shandee Blackburn walking home on February 9, 2013, a vehicle of interest and a running figure.

In the footage a movement was seen in some bushes on the opposite side of the road to where Shandee was seen walking down Juliet St towards Boddington St about 12.12am.

It was the last time she was seen alive.

Within minutes a dark figure was seen running across the road in what appeared to be the same direction and about 30 or 40 seconds later it was running back from where it came from.

