Yeppoon Coast Guard.
News

Day on the water comes to an end with tow back to harbour

13th Jan 2019 5:18 PM

A COMMERCIAL sailing yacht needed towing on Saturday when a steering chain broke while the vessel was cruising with 20 people on board.

Gormans Removals Rescue towed the vessel from Statue Bay to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, to the cheers of passengers on board.

On Sunday, the crew were again required when a yacht with one person on board got into trouble.

As the yacht was travelling from Coorooman Creek to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, the fore stay gave way.

After receiving a distressed request for assistance by phone, Gormans Removals Rescue towed the yacht to Statute Bay in winds reaching over 20 knots.

