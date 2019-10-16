DAY TWO: Protesters converge on MP's office

UPDATE 12.15PM: More than a dozen Frontline Action on Coal protesters have now gathered outside Mrs Gilbert's electorate office.

Several people have entered the building to hand in submissions opposing the State Government's proposed lock-on laws.

FLAC protester Andy Paine said the proposed laws should be scrapped.

"They're based on fictitious claims. They're clamping down on the rights of ordinary people to protest against the climate breakdown," he said.

"We've each got written submissions we're going to hand in to Mrs Gilbert and we're hoping to have a chat with her about it."

UPDATE 12PM: PROTESTERS have now moved to the entrance of Julieanne Gilbert's office.

They are at the office to hand her submissions recommending she reject the proposed lock-on laws.

The laws proposed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would give police extra powers to search for "dangerous devices" protesters are using.

UPDATE 8.50AM: PROTESTERS at the entrances of Aurizon's Mackay office are letting workers inside after instruction from police.

The group remained close to the building doorways and asked employees if they wanted to know more about why the group was there today.

Protest action at Aurizon marks the second day of direct action in Mackay. Yesterday the group targeted GHD and FKG Group for their association with Adani.

Frontline Action on Coal protesters Lotta Ramrath, Lyle Davis, Amelia Crombs, Andrea Valenzuela, Andy Paine and Jai Houlltham outside the office of Mackay Engineering company GHD. Ashley Pillhofer

Frontline Action on Coal member Andy Paine said to his knowledge, nobody had yet taken up that offer.

"We are here this morning, we were blocking access telling Aurizon to firstly to say they won't haul Adani's coal," he said.

"To not open up the infrastructure to the Galilee Basin and all the coal mines going in there.

"We are also here to remind them that for a company with many billion dollars a year profit, it is a very bad look to be suing environmental activists."

Frontline Action on Coal has launched the second day of protest action in Mackay. About 20 people blocked entrances to Aurizon. Ashley Pillhofer

Mr Paine claimed the company was suing a group of five protesters and a corporation for a total of $750,000.

"There is an established tradition of civil disobedience of political protest and that is part of our democracy," he said.

"Our concerns are not just against Adani ... Any coal company that tries to open up the Galilee Basin is adding more coal that we cannot afford."

The group has planned more protest action later today.

INITIAL: POLICE are responding to reports of an industrial disturbance at the Aurizon building in Mackay.

It is understood about 30-40 protesters were blocking four gates at the location and preventing people from getting to work.

Anti-coal group Frontline Action on Coal protesters are taking credit for the action on the group's Facebook page.

The group is demanding Aurizon "refuse to haul Adani's coal" and "they stop lawsuits against environmental protests.