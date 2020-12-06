Daycare worker’s rum fuelled assault on police, paramedic

Generic of teenage youth binge drinking. Bottles and cans of alcohol pre-mixed drinks. bundaberg rum jim beam cola - / Drinking / Drinks /can archived

A YOUNG childcare worker who seriously assaulted police and ambulance officers, along with spitting at people was very intoxicated on rum.

Megan Renee Barton, 22, lost her job after being charged for the offending which took place on August 21 in Yeppoon.

She pleaded guilty on December 1 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of assaulting a police officer and one of assaulting a public officer – paramedic.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said it was a very serious example of assaulting a police officer and paramedic by the very intoxicated young woman.

She said Barton also spat at people, including her boyfriend and friends.

Ms Kurtz said Barton fought people who tried to assist police and ambulance officers.

Barton had no criminal record.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Barton had been working in a daycare centre prior to the incident, but was unable to get a Blue Card due to the matter still before the courts and lost her job as a result.

He said this type of behaviour was out of character for his client, who had handwritten apology letters for the court to pass to the victims.

Mr King said Barton, who grew up on cattle properties in the Northern Territory, moved to Rockhampton in early 2020 with her parents.

He said her parents required her help on the cattle property in NT, which would be hindered if she had been placed on a probation order as one of to conditions of an order meant she could not leave Queensland during the period of the order.

Mr King said Barton was more than willing to do community service.

He said she used to drink “from time to time” with her partner, but has ceased drinking alcohol since this incident.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale warned Barton how spirits, like rum that Barton drank on the night of the incident, affected slim, small people more than others.

She ordered Barton to 80 hours community service in six month and no conviction recorded.