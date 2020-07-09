Menu
Daylight attack: Man brutally bashed on Roma’s main street

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
9th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM
A 27-YEAR-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulting a 42-year-old man in broad daylight on the main street of Roma.

Police will allege the victim was struck in the face and knocked unconscious at the corner of Arthur and McDowall Sts at 1pm on July 7 and was left with serious head injuries.

"He was then further assaulted," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Police have been called by a witness."

The alleged offender, who is a Roma local, was seen hopping in a taxi by witnesses and was later arrested by Roma police and is due to appear at Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

The victim suffered severe injuries.

"A male patient in their 40s was transported to Roma Hospital initially," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"He was taken to the airport with the Royal Flying Doctor Service at around 7pm."

He was transferred to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

"He is in a serious condition with significant head injury," the spokeswoman said.

