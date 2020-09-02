Dazzling student artworks on display in beautiful exhibit
THE NORTH Rockhampton Special School’s art room is festooned with prints and paintings of every colour of the rainbow.
Next Friday, September 11, they will be on public display at the school’s second exhibition to which everyone is invited.
Cooper explains his art work represents a picnic by the sea, and the little creatures against his blue background are crabs.
He achieved the effect by scrunching up a plastic shopping bag and dipping it in paint.
Mikayla’s piece is similarly water-themed, but hers is set on the river.
“I’ve been on a fast boast on the river, not out to sea,” she said.
Archer uses a communication device to affirm the figure in his art work is the moon.
Their works are among hundreds, contributed by all 110 students of the North Rockhampton Special School, which will take pride of place in the Walter Reid Cultural on Friday 11 September.
Teacher Jo Beatty said art played an important role in helping the students gain literacy skills.
“It’s not just about painting; it’s about requesting a specific colour or commenting on how the work was made,” she said.
“We had a really good turn out at last year’s inaugural exhibition, and the students are really excited to welcome the public back this year.”
- North Rockhampton Special School 2020 Arts Showcase
- Walter Reid Cultural Centre, cnr Derby and East Sts
- Doors open 5.30pm for the 6pm official launch which will feature music by a ten-piece ensemble from St Ursula’s and Emmaus College students.
- It costs a gold coin to enter, and there will be wine and cheese platters on sale.