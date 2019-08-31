De Minaur shocks US Open with biggest win of his career

Alex de Minaur lets his emotions flow after downing Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Alex de Minaur lets his emotions flow after downing Kei Nishikori of Japan.

ALEX de Minaur has claimed the biggest scalp of his career to surge into the US Open fourth round in New York.

De Minaur wowed fans with a 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3 triumph over seventh-seeded former Open runner-up Kei Nishikori, rocketed the 20-year-old Aussie livewire into the second week of a grand slam for the first time.

The pulsating victory - his first over a top-10 rival - leaves de Minaur one win away from a potential quarter-final showdown with Roger Federer.

But he's keeping his feet firmly on the ground ahead of a last-16 match-up on Sunday with either Grigor Dimitrov or Polish qualifying lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak.

"It's just another day. Nothing changes. My mentality going in is going to be the same," de Minaur said.

"You know, I'm just happy to be here. There's not much to complain about. I'm in New York, playing the US Open, some great weather, and playing some great tennis.

"Hopefully I can just keep it rolling. I'll take it as a big opportunity, as I did for this match. This is where I want to be, so I'll go out there and leave 100 per cent. Nothing changes."

The watershed win also atoned for a gut-wrenching five-set loss to Croatia's Marin Cilic on the same stage last year.

Cilic beat Nishikori in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows.

Esther de Minaur, left, watches on after her son victory's over Kei Nishikori.

"The crowd support was amazing," said de Minaur, who has become a fan favourite in New York for his high-energy approach to the game.

"I'm just proud that I can go out here every day and move as I do and try to make as many balls as possible.

"I've been here (before), had a bit of a thrill against Cilic - was two sets to love up against him and I'm just glad I could get the win today."

Alex de Minaur, completely focused during his victory over Nishikori.

The winner of hardcourt titles in Sydney and Washington this year, de Minaur has earned himself a huge opportunity to make his maiden grand slam quarter-final.

If he gets through his next match with either Dimitrov or Majchrzak, he face either Federer or the winner of Friday's third-round match between David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta.