The body of a baby was reportedly found in Sunshine Coast road works after it fell from the top of a car roof transporting bodies to a Brisbane morgue.
Dead baby left on road after falling from funeral car roof

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Nov 2018 11:52 AM
THE body of an infant was left on the side of the road on the Sunshine Coast and found by workers after it fell from the roof of a vehicle transporting bodies from Rockhampton to a morgue in Brisbane.

The Daily understands the body was mistakenly left on the vehicle's roof after a driver transfer on the Coast.

It was not until the vehicle arrived at the John Tonge Centre in Brisbane that anyone realised the body of the infant was missing.

Roadworkers who discovered the body are reported to be traumatised by the incident.

They called police and the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch attended in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Queensland Health officials notified the family who were extremely distressed.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Darryl Johnson would "not confirm" the incident but said it was very sensitive information and police would not be commenting further.

