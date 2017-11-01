Dead battery gets Rocky man's campaign off to a late start

JUMP START: Rockhampton's Chay Conaglen is taking on the battle for Gladstone for the LNP. Chay's car broke down on Monday after he picked up some equipment to make election placards at Officeworks.

YOU can't fault his enthusiasm.

Despite taking on the "Mt Everest of seats'', the LNP candidate for Gladstone, Chay Conaglen, has his sights set on toppling incumbent MP Glenn Butcher on November 25.

But before he does, the 20-year-old Rockhampton student has to move to the electorate he's hoping to win.

Mr Conaglen was flanked by Senator Matt Canavan at his campaign launch yesterday morning, held adjacent to the Gladstone Power Station, with the issues of job creation and electricity prices high on his agenda.

"I'm a third generation Central Queenslander so it's not like I'm coming in from Brisbane,” Mr Conaglen said.

"I'm just 90km down the road and have been an active member of the community up in Rocky. I was the vice-captain of Rockhampton State High School and I've always had a passion for this part of the world.”

However, getting to this part of the world has caused some headaches for the fresh-faced candidate.

"I planned to come down Monday night but my car wouldn't start - the battery was a bit dead and my brother got bogged so we couldn't come down,” he said.

"I'm going home back to Rocky, packing up my little Ford Fiesta and moving to Kin Kora and this is where I'm going to be for four weeks.”

As far as policy is concerned, Mr Conaglen said his passion was seeing jobs created for families in the Gladstone region.

He cited recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing that only 51 per cent of Gladstone students are finishing grade 12.

"As a young person I want to be a beacon of light for our region's young people,” he said.

"That's the reason I'm putting my voice forward - I want to give the people of Gladstone another option from Glenn Butcher and the other candidates.

"I wish them well and the best of luck, but I want to be a strong voice for this part of the world because we're dying.

"We need industry, we need jobs for the future and we need someone with a vision.

"Not just for this election - we need someone with a vision for long-term, big-picture stuff,” the CQUniversity said.

He said he supported the job-creating Rookwood Weir project, the coal industry and local industry.

"We're a beacon of economic opportunity here in Gladstone,” he said.