Dead man's wife in trouble with the law

Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens was a crime scene last August after a man was shot dead by police following a disturbance. Frazer Pearce

THE widow of a man shot dead by police in North Rockhampton in August has appeared in court for obstructing police.

Treena-Maree Elizabeth McIntyre, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of obstructing police.

Her partner Daniel Lewis was shot dead by police who responded to a domestic disturbance at Geoff Wilson Drive just after 7pm on August 30. It is alleged two police officers were confronted by the man with a knife and they drew their weapons and fired. Mr Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Ms McIntyre was there when it happened and now has post traumatic stress disorder.

Police prosecutor Constable David Longhurst said McIntyre pushed a police officer and attempted to pull a male out of the hands of a police officer during an incident outside Giddy Goat on May 5 at 12.50am.

Mr King said Ms McIntyre's son had been out and got involved in an incident outside the nightclub and she had been called to pick him up. When she arrived, she saw police 'handling' her son and lost control due to her PTSD.

Const Longhurst said police warned Ms McIntyre to not interfere after she pushed the first officer.

Mr King said Ms McIntyre was studying nursing and raising her three children.

He said circumstances of Mr Lewis's death were still subject of a Coroner's investigation.

Ms McIntyre was fined $650 for her obstruct police offence and no conviction was recorded.