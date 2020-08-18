Dead piglet and red paint used in ‘stupid stunt'

TWO men are set to face court next month after they allegedly tried to mount a stolen dead piglet on a police car parked outside Innisfail station.

The alleged actions of the men, who are aged 54 and 42, have been slammed as "stupidity" by police who located the animal lying beside a vehicle outside the station on Monday.

It is alleged they had used red paint to draw lettering on pig with the letters "CU" legible.

The entire alleged incident was captured on CCTV linked to both the station and nearby businesses.

A dead piglet was found outside the Innisfail Police Station.

Far North police Chief Supt Brian Huxley said it was alleged the pig was stolen, but investigations were ongoing into where the man had obtained it from.

"It would appear both (alleged) offenders' behaviour is derived more from stupidity, a lack of maturity and common sense more than sinister criminality," he said.

"It just defies logic how someone would think that was actually funny, in particular with the pig."

The men have been charged with wilful damage and stock theft and are due to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on September 14.

It is alleged they initially tried to mount it on a vehicle, but were unsuccessful so left it beside the car instead.

An investigation began after the pig was found by police and the men were arrested later on Monday.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Dead piglet, red paint allegedly used in 'stupid' stunt