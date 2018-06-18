Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.
Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers. David Nielsen
Council News

Deadline looming on council dismissal decision

Helen Spelitis
by
18th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM

ONLY four days remain before Ipswich residents will learn the fate of the council.

Thursday marks the deadline for Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to decide whether or not to dismiss the Ipswich City councillors.

Councillors responded to the minister's show cause notice on May 24, arguing against being dismissed saying many of the charges levelled by the state's corruption watchdog were unrelated to local government, the council or the councillors.

Since the Crime and Corruption Commission began its investigation, 15 people associated with Ipswich City Council have been charged with offences ranging from official corruption, perjury, fraud, money laundering and attempting to pervert justice.

That includes two mayors and two CEOS.

In its response to the Minister, the councillors pointed out that no individual charged had entered a plea or been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

"No individual has entered a plea to any charge, no statements have been provided, no indictments have been presented, no trials have been conducted and no jury, properly instructed by a judge, has yet to reach a verdict whether the prosecution had proved a case beyond reasonable doubt," Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said in May.

"The removal of innocent, and democratically elected officials, from their positions is not the right move.

"In fact, it would take away people's representation at the grass-roots end of politics.

"Despite a vocal minority, feedback from the majority of people we're hearing from want us to continue to represent their voice in the council chambers."

Two petitions were launched in relation to sacking the council; one in favour of dismissal, the other fighting to "save" the council.

The petition to dismiss the council secured 1096 signatures while the petition to save the council secured 791 signatures.

ccc council dismissal ipswich city council ipswich council stirling hinchcliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Young dad killed in tragic CQ crash

    premium_icon Young dad killed in tragic CQ crash

    News AUSTRALIA Post workers in the Rockhampton region are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues on the weekend.

    Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    premium_icon Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    Crime Falling chain left mechanical fitter permanently impaired

    Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    premium_icon Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    Politics They warn other regions could prosper at CQ's expense.

    Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    premium_icon Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

    Crime The 23-year-old was only getting 10 hours a week

    Local Partners