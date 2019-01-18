Deadly disease outbreak across CQ prompts vet warning

LOCAL vets are urging dog owners to vaccinate their beloved pets after a recent outbreak of parvovirus across Central Queensland.

The deadly disease is back with a vengeance, with 17 cases reported at Alma St Vet over the past three weeks, with more expected.

Dr Gregory Muir is urging owners to stay vigilant and protect their four-legged friends from a grisly end.

"It's certainly been a bit of an outbreak and it's quite a high number,” he said.

"But any number is too high.

"We haven't seen it for a few months, there haven't been too many cases until three weeks ago.”

Dr Gregory Muir and nurse Taylor Wark from Alma St Veterinary Clinic treating Jax. Steph Allen

The disease is rampant across the region, with cases reported from dogs located in Rockhampton, Gracemere and Mount Morgan.

"Scientifically, we don't know at this stage why you tend to get outbreaks but we do,” Dr Muir said.

"It may be associated with rainy periods and it gets flushed out and as parvo is a hearty virus, it lives in the ground for a couple of years.

"Or it could be that we just get a couple of cases and it tends to spread.

"Scientists are researching to look at that situation but it happens in other towns as well.

"Although we don't know what starts it, we know when it gets going we are going to get a few cases.”

As the virus can be transmitted easily through exposure to fluids such as vomit and faeces, as well as dirt carried on shoes, the only way to prevent infection is to vaccinate.

"You can pick it up easily on your shoes and introduce it into the house because it stays in the ground for quite some time,” Dr Muir said.

"Vaccination is highly effective and basically vaccinated dogs are generally fine.

"The cornerstone of prevention is to make sure your dog is fully vaccinated and for a puppy that generally means a course of three vaccinations.

"Some people will get a puppy that has had one and think they are safe but they need the three as they are the most susceptible to the virus.”

Owners should also keep un-vaccinated pets away from areas with lots of dogs, such as dog parks, and consult their vet for what vaccination plan is best for them.

"Some vaccinations can last three years but each individual is a little different,” Dr Muir said.

"Generally speaking, dogs are updated with the vaccination yearly.

"If your dog is showing signs, the sooner we get them, the better their chances of survival.

"We can get the majority through but it's expensive. We often quote $1000-$2000 to save them and, although it's fairly intensive therapy, some dogs cannot be saved.

"The treatment is way more expensive than vaccinations and, in all honesty, the disease is just horrible and painful for the dogs.

"I couldn't urge owners enough tovaccinate, especially with puppies.”

Most infected dogs that die from the disease die from dehydration.

Initial signs to look out for are dogs seeming "dull and very quiet”and going off their food, as well as frothy vomit and bloody diarrhoea.