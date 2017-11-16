Deadly dog virus hits Central Queensland

Cases of Parvovirus have been recorded in Dysart.

DOG owners beware - parts of the coalfields are experiencing a Parvovirus outbreak.

Over the past two weeks, the Moranbah Veterinary Clinic has treated seven dogs for the potentially fatal virus and have heard of many other cases, Chief Veterinary Surgeon at the clinic James Staunton said.

Parvovirus is a highly infectious virus that causes severe vomiting and bloody diarrhoea. It does come seasonally but it seems to be quite nasty this time, he said.

All seven that were treated for the virus at the clinic have survived, but others weren't so lucky.

"I was talking to someone yesterday that they knew of six or seven dogs that had died that we hadn't seen," he said.

The virus has yet to be seen in Moranbah, but has been detected in Dysart and Coppabella.

"Vaccination is the best prevention and vaccination will be 100% (successful) if the dogs finish the whole course," Mr Staunton said.

"It's quite preventable, if your dog is not vaccinated, start the vaccine course.

"If your dog's overdue get it vaccinated. For the sake of the price of the vaccine it's so much cheaper to having to treat it and it's a really nasty disease."