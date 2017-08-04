Deadly molotov cocktails used in Rocky arson attack

TWO home-made molotov cocktail-style devices were used in an attempted arson attack on a Berserker St home in North Rockhampton overnight.

The attack, which occurred at 1am this morning, is the third arson attack to the house in the past week. A 15-year-old male has been taken into custody for the first two attacks but it is unknown whether this third crime is directly linked.

After a neighbour saw smoke coming from the side of the house where the mentholated bottles had been placed, QFES crews responded swiftly.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the attacks were extremely "concerning" given a family was inside the house at the time.

"Both bottles had wicks hanging over them and had been attempted to be burnt," Sgt Peachey said.

"It can only be described as a device that would incinerate the dwelling.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK310317acrime1

"It is a high set timber dwelling and the people live there and were inside while the arson attempts were made. I believe it is a family there.

"All attacks have been in the early hours of the morning. The victim received other threats but we are unsure if they are directly linked."

With one teenager in custody, police are unsure whether this latest crime is linked. It could perhaps be a copy cat or a red herring to throw police off the scent, police said.

Smoke damage to a house at Berserker Street. Allan Reinikka ROK040817afire1

All the same, it is a highly dangerous spree of attacks that would easily spiral out of control.

"While they may think they are being funny or trying to send a message, these things can escalate quickly," he said.

"As we have seen previously it is very easy for a whole house to go down and people's lives lost."

On Saturday morning, a house in Murray St was also the target of an arson attack. Police say it is still under investigation.