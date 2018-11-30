FOUND: Deaf teen reported missing from Goodna

UPDATE: A 15-year-old girl reported missing in Goodna on November 28 has been located safe and well.

The media and public are thanked for their assistance.

EARLIER: GOODNA police are appealing for public assistance to help find a 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday.

Police and family hold concerns for the girl's safety and wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition and is also deaf and has difficulty communicating.

The girl was last seen around 7.40pm last night in Church St. She had also been seen earlier walking along Queen St.

Police are looking for this girl. QPS

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cms tall with a slim build and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform - navy blue polo shirt with light blue sleeves (short) and navy blue shorts. The girl was not wearing any shoes.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or has any information in relation to her current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.