Deal between One Nation and KAP the difference in Mirani

Pauline Hanson was in Sarina on Friday visiting One Nation member Stephen Andrew at his new office. Troy Kippen

Mirani MP Stephen Andrews dismissed rumours that he was about to jump from the One Nation ship the same day he was meeting with both Pauline Hanson and Bob Katter, who were both in the Mackay region on Friday.

An agreement with Katter's Australian Party may have helped Stephen Andrew and One Nation to a seat in Parliament, but rumours continue to circulate that the seat could soon belong to the KAP anyway.

Friday, both Pauline Hanson and Bob Katter met with the first-time politician and while Mr Katter said there would be some "impropriety" if his party tried to recruit Mr Andrew, they had a natural affinity.

However, he explained that "natural affinity' was lost in the seat of Mirani when the State KAP party made a deal with One Nation to not contest the seat, the Federal MP for Kennedy told The Daily Mercury.

Ms Hanson wasn't unaware of a 'deal' with the Katter Party, citing the tight contest between the two parties in Hinchinbrook.

Mr Andrew won Mirani with an 8.6 per cent margin. But she did say there was "an agreement that we wouldn't stand State candidates in Katter's two seats, and they wouldn't stand candidates in two of ours".

Mr Andrew became the only member of his party in George St when the new parliament started and did so without a visit from Pauline Hanson.

He found friends within KAP in his first week, having common interests in shooting and rugby league with Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth.

"(Mr Andrew) is a gun dealer, he is coming from exactly the same position as I am coming from and its no secret that my son-in-law is the biggest firearms dealer in the country," Bob Katter said.

However, Mr Katter also said with a looming Federal election next year he would not be having a fight with One Nation because he would be relying on the party's preferences.