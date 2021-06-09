Dealer forced to refund $45k for clunking ‘lemon’ ute

A large Queensland car dealer has been forced to refund a customer the $45,773 they paid for a brand new "lemon" ute which he sent back nine times for defects including unresolved gear clunking and ticking noises.

Sunco Motors Pty Ltd (Sunco), trading as Sunshine Coast Nissan on Wise Rd Maroochydore, owned by UK-born Raymond Albert Jones, 68, from Beerwah was ordered to pay customer William Crawford the purchase price of his 2017 Nissan Navara ute last month after Mr Crawford took his case to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

Mr Crawford bought the brand new car on August 17, 2018 from the Sunshine Coast dealership but he told the QCAT that within three months and after just 470km he returned it to Sunco for a service check after he heard a "ticking noise" coming from the engine and there was a problem with the aftermarket canopy fitted to the ute.

He returned it again the following month in December 2018, and four times in 2019 and three times in 2020, the tribunal heard.

In all, the ute was with the dealership to investigate mechanical issues for more than six weeks over two years, the tribunal heard.

A Nissan Navara ST (2017 model) similar to the dud ute. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Crawford also told the tribunal he continually reported a "clunking noise coming from the gearstick" when moving from park into drive and he reported it at least seven times to the dealer.

On one occasion the Sunco dealership mechanic came to Mr Crawfords home to check out the ticking noise and told Mr Craford that his engine injectors were running incorrectly.

A second mechanic employed by Sunco also heard the ticking noise and the dealership recoded the injectors.

QCAT member Glen Cranwell ruled that the evidence supported an inference that the ute had a ticking noise and clunking gears when Mr Crawford bought the car, as new, in August 2018.

He also ruled that other defects included a faulty canopy and rust marks, two oil leaks and front wheels supplied out of alignment.

Mr Cranwell ruled that a reasonable purchaser would not have bought the car if they knew it had this "series of defects".

Mr Cranwell ruled that these issues meant the ute failed to meet obligations under consumer laws to be "free from defects and durable", so he was entitled to his money back.

Mr Crawford did not seek a refund from Sunco before taking them to QCAT, the tribunal heard.

Sunco Motors’ Nissan dealership on the Sunshine Coast was forced to refund a customer $45,000 for a lemon ute. Picture Supplied

Sunco's service manager Ivan Collins told the tribunal in a statement that he did not believe Mr Crawford was entitled to a refund or replacement car because the dealership had been "unable to fault the vehicle".

"The fault has not been able to be replicated at the dealership despite our best attempts. From our perspective, the vehicle has always been rectified at no cost to the consumer and we believe the vehicle is in very good working order and not faulty," Mr Collins told the tribunal in a statement.

Mr Collins said that an independent mechanical report obtained by Mr Crawford - from Hamish Rice of Buderim Mechanical dated August 2020 - was "very speculative and non-conclusive" and that Mr Rice was a non-specialist mechanic.

Mr Rice reported that he heard a "clunk noise from park to reverse" and he suggested a "transmission specialist to carry out further diagnosis", as well as a ticking noise from the transfer case area.

After the hearing on May 14, Mr Cranwell rejected Mr Collins' submission that Mr Rice's evidence should carry little weight because he is not a specialist Nissan mechanic as "self-serving".

Mr Cranwell ruled that Sunco could have obtained a report from a specialised Nissan mechanic to rebut Mr Rice's claims in the tribunal but "did not do so".

"While Mr Rice's report was not definitive, I accept on the balance of probabilities that there is likely a pressure sensor issue," Mr Cranwell ruled.

Mr Crawford told the tribunal that he attempted to resolve his issues with the car with the manufacturer Nissan Australia before he took Sunco to QCAT in July last year.

The Sunco Motors dealership has six sites and sells seven car brands including Holden, Hyundai, Nissan, Chrysler Jeep, LDV, MG, Mahindra, GSMV, Audi and Volvo, as well as Used Cars, their website states.

Originally published as Dealer forced to refund $45k for clunking, ticking 'lemon' ute