Dealership's $2m upgrade the final piece of the puzzle

>>RELATED: 19 new developments for Toowoomba in 2019

THE completion of the new Wippells Mazda showroom is "the final piece of the jigsaw" after a series of projects at the company's Herries St base over the past decade, according to Wippells Mazda dealer principal David Russell.

The recently completed $2 million build replaced the former Mazda showroom, which was commissioned and opened in 1992, and marks a new chapter for the family-owned business that has operated in Toowoomba since September 1970.

"It was a weird feeling to see (the old showroom) demolished ... and pulled to bits, but I knew what we'd achieve," Mr Russell said.

"Now it's here and it's finished - it's just sensational. The feedback we've had from our staff and customers has been complementary and they probably appreciate what we've done over the years. We've put a lot of investment into our facilities.

"We've probably been doing that for the full nearly 50-year journey, putting money into what we do, and this is a part of that story."

The refurbished showroom's new two-storey glass facade makes a bold impression from the road. The build follows the construction of the Wippells' Jaguar Land Rover showroom in early 2018 and the Audi Centre before that.

Wippells has gone from strength to strength since opening as a Mazda dealer in Wiley St in 1970, before moving to Ruthven St in the mid-1970s and then to Herries St in the 80s.

The business was started by Frank and Sybil Wippell, and is now operated by Mr Russell and his father Don.

Wippells now represents Volkswagen, Subaru, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover, in addition to Mazda.

2018 also saw Wippells Mazda pick up their 25th Master Dealer Excellence Award - taking out the accolade for their category of dealership every year since the program was introduced in 1994.

Mr Russell said Wippells' 25th excellence award was "a testament to our staff".

"It's not about the management of the dealership or any bricks and mortar that we have. It's about the staff we employ."