Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Death-defying Schoolie filmed in high-rise stunt

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGE girl has been spotted in a precarious position on the balcony of a Surfers Paradise hotel.

The girl, who is likely a schoolie, has climbed over the safety rail and sat in a chair, in what appears to be a photoshoot.

The footage has emerged a day since a similar incident involving a drug-addled schoolie, and a week since a New Zealand man died after falling from a Gold Coast balcony.

South Eastern Region police Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins repeated his warning about balcony safety following the death.

"We're always concerned about balcony falls," he said.

"I don't want my people having to deliver death messages (to families).

"I want school leavers to go home to their family, and I'm certainly sure their families want that."

 

The girl can be seen posing for photographs. Picture: Ten News
The girl can be seen posing for photographs. Picture: Ten News

More Stories

editors picks gold coast schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Truck and car crash on major highway

        premium_icon BREAKING: Truck and car crash on major highway

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4pm

        • 19th Nov 2019 4:24 PM
        Resident passes out, police called, due to neighbour’s noise

        premium_icon Resident passes out, police called, due to neighbour’s noise

        News The man claims to have “lost consciousness” as sound system cranks up.

        • 19th Nov 2019 4:01 PM
        Kittens in dire straits after mother beaten with steel bar

        premium_icon Kittens in dire straits after mother beaten with steel bar

        News RSPCA have commented on the status of the cat who was attacked by a man with a...

        • 19th Nov 2019 4:11 PM
        Official name of new art gallery revealed

        premium_icon Official name of new art gallery revealed

        News The name for the $31.5m building won with 57.7 per cent of the votes.

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
        • 2 Galen