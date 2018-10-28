Death of baby Bella drives Qld rental property reforms

THE grandparents of a Central Queensland baby, killed when a rotten floorboard gave way on a deck, have supported reforms aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

Lyn and Ken Diefenbach have been advocating for prescribed minimum standards for rental properties since the death of their seven-week-old granddaughter Isabella in 2010.

Their son was holding baby Bella when a rotten floorboard gave way on the deck of their rental property, and his daughter tragically fell from his arms.

Yesterday, the State Government opened a consultation on property conditions, including minimum standards.

Mrs Diefenbach hoped the changes would prevent future tragedies, as the death of baby Bella had been "cataclysmic” for their family.

"It's an ongoing thing, and I don't think for any family who suffers any trauma, it ever goes away. And it could have been avoided, and it was certainly seen as a preventable incident,” she said.

Mr Diefenbach said the family want Bella's death to "count for something”.

"We're pleased there's now an opportunity for this and other issues to be addressed,” he said.

"What we would like is that if anything is identified in a rental property that is not safe, that the tenants are notified as well as the property owner.

"And some sort of regulatory body that's got teeth so that if nothing is done about it, there are consequences for the property owner and for the agency that's handling and managing the property.”

State housing minister Mick de Brenni, who meet with the Diefenbachs in Brisbane earlier this month, said prescribed minimum standards in rental properties would ensure Queenslanders never "felt like they had to live in a dangerous home”.

"At the time of this tragedy, the Coroner handed down recommendations that compelled reform to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said Bella's death was just one tragic example of why reform was needed.

"Queensland has one of the highest proportions of people renting in Australia, and many will rent for part or all of their lives. This government wants Queenslanders to have contemporary residential tenancy laws that protect tenants and property owners alike.”

Open Doors to Renting Reform runs until November 30.

The website, survey and information on consultation events can be found at qld.gov.au/rentinginqld or you can email rentinginqld@hpw.qld.gov.au or share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #rentinginqld.