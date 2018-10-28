Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The State Government are making changes to rental property laws.
The State Government are making changes to rental property laws. Chris Ison ROK250618ctaranganba4
Politics

Death of baby Bella drives Qld rental property reforms

28th Oct 2018 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE grandparents of a Central Queensland baby, killed when a rotten floorboard gave way on a deck, have supported reforms aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

Lyn and Ken Diefenbach have been advocating for prescribed minimum standards for rental properties since the death of their seven-week-old granddaughter Isabella in 2010.

Their son was holding baby Bella when a rotten floorboard gave way on the deck of their rental property, and his daughter tragically fell from his arms.

Yesterday, the State Government opened a consultation on property conditions, including minimum standards.

Mrs Diefenbach hoped the changes would prevent future tragedies, as the death of baby Bella had been "cataclysmic” for their family.

"It's an ongoing thing, and I don't think for any family who suffers any trauma, it ever goes away. And it could have been avoided, and it was certainly seen as a preventable incident,” she said.

Mr Diefenbach said the family want Bella's death to "count for something”.

"We're pleased there's now an opportunity for this and other issues to be addressed,” he said.

"What we would like is that if anything is identified in a rental property that is not safe, that the tenants are notified as well as the property owner.

"And some sort of regulatory body that's got teeth so that if nothing is done about it, there are consequences for the property owner and for the agency that's handling and managing the property.”

State housing minister Mick de Brenni, who meet with the Diefenbachs in Brisbane earlier this month, said prescribed minimum standards in rental properties would ensure Queenslanders never "felt like they had to live in a dangerous home”.

"At the time of this tragedy, the Coroner handed down recommendations that compelled reform to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said Bella's death was just one tragic example of why reform was needed.

"Queensland has one of the highest proportions of people renting in Australia, and many will rent for part or all of their lives. This government wants Queenslanders to have contemporary residential tenancy laws that protect tenants and property owners alike.”

Open Doors to Renting Reform runs until November 30.

The website, survey and information on consultation events can be found at qld.gov.au/rentinginqld or you can email rentinginqld@hpw.qld.gov.au or share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #rentinginqld.

law reform property law rental home state government
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Rocky riverbank coloured fluro in fun run

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rocky riverbank coloured fluro in fun run

    Community HUNDREDS gathered on Quay St for River Glow

    • 28th Oct 2018 2:47 PM
    Apprentice jockey relives horrific Thangool accident

    premium_icon Apprentice jockey relives horrific Thangool accident

    Horses 'I remember the horse taking off... then waking up in hospital'

    WATCH: First look at Yeppoon's Surf Lakes in action

    WATCH: First look at Yeppoon's Surf Lakes in action

    News Four separate reef breaks at different levels, lengths being tested

    CQ operator says there are many benefits to container scheme

    premium_icon CQ operator says there are many benefits to container scheme

    News More than 50 jobs have been created for the new system already

    • 28th Oct 2018 3:25 PM

    Local Partners