Death of ‘beautiful’ boy leaves family devastated

'Heartbroken' loved ones of Michael Ryan have expressed their devastation at the loss of the teenager after his body was found in the Dularcha National Park yesterday. Photo: Contributed

Michael, 14, had been missing for more than two weeks sparking a massive search and rescue mission that ended in tragedy.

He was reported missing on August 7.

The search involved Sunshine Coast Police and SES volunteers combing through the park in hope.

This morning, close family friend Tracey Disney, a woman who knew Michael from birth, took to social media to thank the community.

"Our hearts are broken with the devastating loss of our beautiful Michael," Ms Disney posted to Facebook.

"We are very grateful for all the volunteers who sacrificed their time to keep searching for Michael.

"We would like to thank the media for their kind respect shown towards us.

"We also appreciate the wonderful messages of support given to us. As you can appreciate at this sad time I will try and reply when I'm able to."

Bea Faludy also commented: "I remember all the wonderful birthday parties, play dates, school holidays. He was such a great kid, always gave me a hug. MY heart breaks for you and the family."

Sandra Hunt wrote: "RIP Michael. May Tracey and your Grandma have peace knowing you were one of the lucky ones that passed from this world doing what you loved. The bush was always in your blood. You will always be loved and will never be forgotten. Heaven will shine bright with you up there."