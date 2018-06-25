Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pepita and Robert Ridgeway pictured on the Sunshine Coast in 2001
Pepita and Robert Ridgeway pictured on the Sunshine Coast in 2001 Noosa News
Breaking

Death plot: Ridgeway guilty of attempted murder

John Weekes
by
25th Jun 2018 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCIENTIST Robert Ridgeway has been found guilty of trying to kill his wife Pepita.

The American inventor was accused of trying to asphyxiate his wife by introducing nitrogen to the Doonan caravan where she slept in 2016.

Jurors at Brisbane Supreme Court delivered their verdict on Monday afternoon.

One member of the public gallery gasped in shock as the verdict for the Sunshine Coast man was read out.

Ridgeway, who is in his-60s walked off from the dock with his head down slightly.

He gave evidence in his own defence before jurors were sent out on Friday.

Ridgeway will be sentenced on Thursday.

Related Items

brisbane supreme court crime editors picks queensland robert ridgeway sunshine coast
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Suspect detained after stab victim flown to Rocky hospital

    Suspect detained after stab victim flown to Rocky hospital

    Crime In a serious condition with chest wounds, cut to the head.

    • 25th Jun 2018 3:07 PM
    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    Breaking Public appeal launched seeking to identify person of interest.

    Man paralysed after two-litre poo cuts blood flow

    Man paralysed after two-litre poo cuts blood flow

    Offbeat Surgeonshad to remove 2L of faeces from the man's bowels.

    Facebook to charge for group membership

    Facebook to charge for group membership

    News YOU’LL soon have to pay a subscription fee to join some Facebook Groups.

    Local Partners