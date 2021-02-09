Death probe: Police want to speak with drivers of two trucks

Police want to speak with the drivers of these two trucks

As police work to piece together how a man died on the Bruce Highway at Midgee, just south of Rockhampton early Monday morning, an urgent plea has been issued to two truck drivers.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the two truck drivers who may have vital information as they investigate the death of the pedestrian.

One is a semi-trailer with a green prime mover with and orange tarp around its trailer.

The second is a B-double with a white prime mover and two trailers.

Police are encouraging the drivers of these two trucks to come forward.

Officers were called to the Bruce Highway, near the intersection of Moglino Road around 1.40am after the body of a man was located on the side of the highway.

The man’s car was parked a short distance up the road.

Investigators believe the 38-year-old Gladstone man was struck by a passing vehicle and the drivers of the two trucks identified could assist with investigations.

Anyone else who was travelling along this stretch of the Bruce Highway prior to 1.30 this morning, and may have seen the man, or a vehicle parked on the side of the road, or has relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police.