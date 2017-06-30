24°
News

Death Ship: 'They didn't want to be killed on board'

Owen Jacques
| 2nd Jul 2017 6:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GAVIN Kelso knows fear.

Since 2010, he has seen it on the faces of countless sailors whose ships arrive in Australian ports.

Whether they have been starved, abused, their wages stolen or are simply grappling with the stress of being a world away from their families, his Hunterlink Recovery Services tries to help.

Mr Kelso was in Newcastle in the days after the Sage Sagittarius had its second death.

He was one of a team who boarded the ship to meet with terrified crew members after a second of their number had been killed.

In this interview, he describes what it was like to board the Death Ship.

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

 

What did you understand to have happened?

There had been a severe workplace accident resulting in death.

Just as we were getting ready to go, we'd found out that another death had taken place on board the vessel.
 

 

What was the feeling on board the ship?

The ship itself was quite intimidating. There was a lot of authority on board the vessel when we got there.

We could see quite clearly that the seafarers were quite intimidated by the amount of authority that was on board the vessel.

It was Australian authorities. Understandably they had to be there. Two deaths had taken place.

In total there was nine Filipino crew and they were highly distressed. They were distressed with one of their fellow ... two of their fellow seafarers had been killed. I guess one of the things that struck us was that they were in a lot of fear.

 


What does that look like when you're boarding this ship and seeing this crew for the first time?

When we boarded, there were nine guys and they were virtually huddled together. Very anxious.

And ... they looked scared. They looked like they had fear in their face.

 

When did you realise these deaths were suspicious?

Straight away.

We asked how the seafarers died ... some of the guys, they'd all look at each other quite suspiciously or fearfully.

They didn't want to answer the question. And never did answer the question.

 

Were they scared because there had been two deaths, or scared of someone on board?

Both.

I certainly had the impression, and it wasn't an impression, one seafarer told me in particular that he didn't want to be killed on board the ship. He wanted to go home to his family.

There was a number of seafarers who were actually clutching religious-type artefacts.

We asked them if they were fearful of anyone on board the ship and they said they were.

They didn't want to speak about it.

 

 

What did you think when you heard a third person had died on the ship

It was unbelievable.

I was just ... the whole thing about the Sage Sagittarius was just, it was quite surreal and it was quite disturbing.

Yeah, very disturbing.

 

When you think back, you're talking about boarding this ship mid-september 2012. How clearly do you remember those days, or that day

Oh, very clearly. Very clearly.

It was a one-of-a-kind experience and like I said, I've seen a lot of distressed seafarers before but this particular day just, it stood out.

 

Have you heard of any incidents with a spate of deaths in such a short period of time in shipping more generally before or since?

No. Not with three deaths on board a ship like that.

Definitely poor working conditions and the psychological stress, I mean, that's unfortunately a weekly occurrence. That's happening right now to international seafarers every day of the year.

They've got to put up with traumatic events.

However, three deaths that close to each other on board one ship. That was quite a unique tragedy.

Topics:  editors picks sage-sagittarius shipping

450 JOBS: Workers needed for major LNG plant shut down

450 JOBS: Workers needed for major LNG plant shut down

An extra 450 workers are needed for the first major shut down at Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas plant later this year.

Mayor told Rocky 'would be bankrupt in two years'

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow delivers the 2014 draft budget.

Dire predictions were unfounded. Mayor Margaret Strelow explains.

Motorbike rider airlifted from Byfield with back pain

FILE IMAGE.

The man was complaining of back pain.

Hanson: Sky-rocketing power bills frying small business

Senator Pauline Hanson gets back to her roots cooking fish and chips at the Causeway Lake Kiosk on the Capricorn Coast.

Pauline Hanson got back to her roots to help struggling locals

Local Partners

Thousands in regional arts funding up for grabs

Applications are open for projects starting in August.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

10,000 people expected to use Rocky's new attraction

Councillor Rose Swadling, Councillor Neil Fisher and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the opening of the first section of a dedicated walking track on Mt Archer.

It's the first part of an exciting project

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

THE nation with a reputation for putting the “rude” into crude has been accused of coming over all po-faced after panning US comedian Chris Rock.

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Superior Lifestyle Home/With Huge Shed/On 2320m2/ Riverside Estate -Only 5mins To Town- $609,000

36 Bellbird Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $609,000

This is definitely the ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE PROPERTY. You will love the amazing design and ambiance, exquisite presentation, tranquility and brilliant location-only...

Lowset Brick Duplex with Investment Potential

1 and 2/106 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

Whether you are looking for your first home or beginning an investment portfolio, this is the perfect property for you. This solid brick duplex will astound you...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $279,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $359,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!