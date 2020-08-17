Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

DEATH SPIKE: Victoria confirms 282 cases, 25 deaths

17th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Victoria has reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began, losing another 25 people to coronavirus.

The state's total death toll now sits at 334, with most of Victoria's deaths coming from its aged care sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning.

Another 282 Victorians also tested positive to coronavirus, a slight increase from Sunday's 279 cases.

 

NSW recorded five new cases and tragically, another death, while South Australia confirmed one new case, a man in his 30s who had been repatriated from India.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burning pot on stove prompts responses from three fire crews

        Premium Content Burning pot on stove prompts responses from three fire crews

        Breaking Police are not treating the fire as suspicious.

        COURT LIST: See the full list of names appearing today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: See the full list of names appearing today

        Crime List of appearances for the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday August 17

        More financial help available for bushfire hit Livingstone

        Premium Content More financial help available for bushfire hit Livingstone

        News More financial help is on the way for the residents of Livingstone Shire who are...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The sacrifice of those who served

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The sacrifice of those who served

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.