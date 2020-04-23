Menu
A general view of Anglicare's Newmarch House in western Sydney
News

Death toll climbs as another aged care resident dies

by Shannon Molloy
23rd Apr 2020 4:31 PM

A fourth resident at a Sydney nursing home riddled with coronavirus has died today.

Newmarch House in Caddens in the city's south has been crippled by an outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 40 residents and workers infected.

A 79-year-old woman died this morning.

It is the fourth death at the facility as a result of coronavirus in the past week.

"I have talked directly to the immediate family of the resident and conveyed our sincerest condolences," Grant Millard, Anglicare chief executive officer, said.

The state's death toll now stands at 34.

To date, Australia has recorded 76 deaths from COVID-19, with 6660 confirmed cases. They include 2976 in New South Wales, 1337 in Victoria, 1026 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 546 in Western Australia, 205 in Tasmania, 104 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

