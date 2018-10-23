LNP leader speaks out on abortion dissenters

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has thrown her support behind three Liberal National MPs who used their conscience vote to back abortion decriminalisation.

Ms Frecklington, who travelled to Cairns today as she campaigned against Labor's looming waste levy, called for everyone to "move on" following days of internal brawling over the decision of Tim Nicholls, Jann Stuckey and Steve Minnikin to vote for the Termination of Pregnancy Bill in State Parliament last week.

LNP president Gary Spence publicly admonished the trio, and a motion for them to be blocked from running again at the next election is due to be moved at next month's LNP state council as pro-life members vent their fury at the trio.

LNP party policy is for the current abortion laws to remain unchanged.

The LNP parliamentarians, however, were granted a conscience vote for the decriminalisation debate.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington in Cairns today. Picture: Brendan Radke

Labor MPs were also granted a conscience vote, with just two voting contrary to their party colleagues during the final vote. Jo-Ann Miller voted against the bill and Linus Power abstained.

"The members of the LNP voted within their conscience," Ms Frecklington said in response to calls for the political futures of her three MPs to be cut short as a result of their vote.

"The LNP party room voted unanimously for a conscience vote and that's exactly what they did and I just think everyone should move on from this matter."

"These are hardworking local members doing their job. They voted in relation to their conscience and that should be the end of the matter

"What I will be doing is supporting my colleagues. My colleagues voted with their conscience and that is their right as a local members of parliament and I will be supporting my local members of parliament."