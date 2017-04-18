Five CQ mines could open with $1b loan to Adani for project

Bill Shorten (centre) says taxpayers should not have to contribute to Indian mining giant Adani's Carmichael coal mine through a $1 billion concessional loan from the Federal Government.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has labelled Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's opposition to a $1 billion loan for Adani's Carmichael coal project hypocritical, saying the spend was an "investment in our future".

Ms Landry said the decision to provide the Indian mining giant with the concessional loan would be made after "very rigorous" consideration by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF).

The Morning Bulletin spoke to Ms Landry after former Liberal Party leader Dr John Hewson and Mr Shorten spoke out against the $1b loan.

The NAIF are considering the loan, which would be used to build the rail line between the Carmichael coal mine and Abbot Point shipping terminal.

It is anticipated the rail line could allow up to five other mining projects to proceed in the Galilee Basin.

Adani map. Adani

Economics professor Dr Hewson on Sunday said the company should fund the rail line themselves and the loan was "the last thing we should be doing".

On Sunday, Mr Shorten also told media the need for a loan had not yet been justified, although he supported the project.

"The fact of the matter is that we hope Adani can stack up and there are some jobs created for mining and related construction workers. But the case is not yet made for taxpayers to provide a low concession rate of $1 billion to an Indian multinational mining company," he said.

"If this deal is such a good deal, why does it need the taxpayers of Australia to underwrite it?"

Ms Landry said the $1b was a loan which represented an investment and would benefit more than just the mining industry.

"Once things get up and going it will be used by the agriculture sector as well," she said. "The Labor party say they're in support of the Northern Australia and NAIF board and now they're contradicting that.

"This is about jobs for Central and Northern Queenslanders and that project will create 3900 directly and over 10,000 indirectly and with high unemployment and the downturn we've had in the coal sector, I think people in this area are supportive of this project. If they do get the funding, it will be on the merits of the project, not by any other means."

Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan said he was disappointed Mr Shorten hadn't respected the independence of the NAIF board by commenting on the decision.

He said the board should be left to work out what was best for the north without MPs pre-judging the decision. However, he said it was not unusual for rail lines to be given government funding.

"Every rail line in Queensland that services a coal mine was built by governments," he said.