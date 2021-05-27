Debate rages over security’s brutal chokehold on teen

The way in which security guards at a Logan shopping centre took down and detained a teenager has outraged many, but there are those who support their actions.

Eyewitnesses have expressed their horror at the arrest by security guards at a Logan shopping centre on Wednesday of a 'mouthy' 14-year-old, who was allegedly taken to ground with a 'legsweep', hitting his head on concrete, before being placed in a chokehold for several minutes until police arrived.

The incident occurred about 3.40pm yesterday afternoon at the Logan Central Plaza shopping centre on Wembley Rd.

According to one witness, who has taken to social media to share their account, the 14-year-old was escorted from the shopping centre and was seen spitting on the ground once in the carpark.

"Then, as the 14-year-old was walking through the carpark, being a little mouthy as kids are, the security guard with no reason or provocation leg sweeper [sic] him, causing the kid to hit his head on the cement," the witness said.

A 14-year-old boy detained by two security guards at Logan Central Plaza on Wembley Rd about 3.40pm on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

"(The teen) was screaming in pain about his head but no first aid was offered; instead he was held down by two (security guards) and was told he was on drugs.

"This went on for half an hour or so with patrons saying let him go."

Other eyewitnesses confirmed the account but said the 14-year-old's actions were way out of line.

"I saw 15 minutes of that kid swearing at the security guard and swinging, trying to hit the security guard, while kids and old people were around," said one.

"Well, I saw part of it and that kid … was screaming (and) swearing at the security while kids and old people were around; also, he was swinging trying to hit the security guard," another said.

The graphic nature of the security guards' actions divided the community online, with some expressing concern at the teen's detention.

However, not all agreed, with about half voicing support for the security guards.

"He most likely wouldn't have been choked if he had just co-operated with them," one person said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were detailed to the centre at 3.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

They said the 14-year-old was arrested but are yet to confirm whether he was charged.

A spokeswoman for centre manager Retail First said she was made aware of the incident yesterday afternoon, but could not comment further as the matter was with Queensland Police, but did note the security contractor was assisting them with their inquiries.

