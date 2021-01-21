Menu
Debate rages over ‘sleepy’ Bill Clinton

by Bruce Golding
21st Jan 2021 7:10 AM

 

Former President Bill Clinton appeared to be nodding off during Wednesday's inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden.

Brief video clips posted online show Clinton, 74, with his eyes shut when a TV camera cut to him during Biden's inaugural address outside the US Capitol.

"Bill Clinton is absolutely asleep," a male voice said in a mobile phone recording of CBS News' broadcast posted by Twitter user @the_lunarfather.

 

A similar recording, of TV coverage by the BBC, was also posted on YouTube with the title "Bill Clinton Falling Asleep At Presidential Inauguration."

"They zooming in on Bill Clinton sleep, like he doesn't always be sleeping … the man old," tweeted @zazajbaby.

It was a decidedly subdued day due to the coronavirus pandemic and an unprecedented security operation across the capital, two weeks on from the Capitol siege.

 

 

Clinton was seated next to his wife, Hillary Clinton, and near former President George W. Bush and outgoing Vice President Mike Pence - none of whom appeared to need any shut-eye.

"Bill Clinton is all of us," Grabien founder Tom Elliott wrote on Twitter along with a clip of Clinton with his eyes closed.

"Chileee, they caught Bill Clinton taking a lil' cat nap at the Inauguration," gossip site The Shade Room posted on its official Twitter account.

"Biden only just started talking and @BillClinton's already asleep," conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Former President George W. Bush also attended Biden's inauguration with former first lady Laura Bush.

Former President Donald Trump was the first president in more than a century and a half to not attend his successor's inauguration.

Originally published as Debate rages over 'sleepy' Bill Clinton

      Top Stories

