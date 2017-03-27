'Debbie's dance' has CQ town ready for worst scenario

Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast.

GREG Williamson is preparing for the worst possible scenario, Cyclone Debbie hitting Mackay bringing with it a 2m storm surge right when there is a 5.9m high tide.

Although none of the modelling from Bureau of Meteorology has spat out that scenario as the most likely yet, the mayor said with "Debbie's dance, when you have a look all over the past couple of days, has been all over the Coral Sea" he had to prepare for the worst.

"If it turns further south then we will be saying to people, in all of the Northern Beaches area and Midge Point to the south, 'we need now to initiate an evacuation plan'."

In the scenario it turns further south, the Mackay region disaster management team is preparing for the worst, creating an evacuation plan and evacuation centres.

"The worst case scenario that we are planning on, is should the cyclone come over the top of us, track over the top of the Mackay region, that's going to be tomorrow morning when we have a 5.9m high tide at 10am," Cr Williamson said.

"If it comes over the top of us there will be a 2m storm surge on top of that and that's what we have to plan for."

With the current tracking of Cyclone Debbie has it hitting land just south of Ayr, the storm surge is forecast to be 0.6m in the Mackay region.

Cr Williamson said at that stage the storm surge wouldn't require the activation of the evacuation plan.

"We're monitoring this system on a minute by minute basis to be in a position to make a decision," he said.

He said he expected disaster management team to make a decision on evacuating those low-lying areas by lunch-time.

Some relatively good news on Cyclone Debbie, instead of intensifying overnight the tropical cyclone actually weakened.

Skye News Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders said the cyclone had wind gusts in the centre of 240kmhr on Sunday night and this morning it had weakened to 230kmhr.

"It's 100% good news," Mr Saunders said.

"It's a downgrade from yesterday, Debbie has weakened overnight, pressure rose overnight slightly and gusts dropped by 10kmhr."

"We have very warm ocean temperatures, about 2 degree warmer than usual, we have low vertical wind shear and out flow, the conditions are ideal for further intensification," he said.

As for when the cyclone would hit the landfall Mr Saunders said its timing was the worrying factor.

"That does unfortunately coincide with high tide, roughly 9am, and expected a storm surge.

"With a high end tropical cyclone the main threat is a storm surge."

He said the storm surge was expected to be worse on the southern side of the cyclone because the winds were onshore.

"Water levels should be at least a metre above the highest tide of the year," he said.