Filth forces popular local beach to shut down

Flood waters have forced their way down the Fitzroy and washed up on coast beaches. Pictured is an aerial flood shot of Nerimbera.

THE Fitzroy floods have forced the closure of one of the coast's most popular beaches.

Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot, who holds the Environment portfolio, said Emu Park Main Beach would remain temporarily shut as logs, tree stumps and large branches washed downstream.

Cr Belot urged all beach-goers be cautious of large debris, and notify council for removal.

"Our council crews have already started the clean-up where possible and that will continue shire-wide as the floodwaters in Rockhampton and parts of Livingstone Shire including Nerimbera, Yaamba and Etna Creek subside," he said.

"This will also include erosion works and repairs to beach accesses, as well as the mouth of storm water drains where high volumes of water from the recent weather events have washed the sand away."

Despite the destruction, Cr Belot said the floods reduced the spread of hymenachne, an invasive weed which, in fresh water, provides the perfect environment for mosquito breeding.

If you find or see anything which could raise safety concerns along the beach front please call Council on 4913 5000.