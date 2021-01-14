Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Undated : Tax. book keeping. audit. balance sheet. generic. free image from www.sxc.hu.
Undated : Tax. book keeping. audit. balance sheet. generic. free image from www.sxc.hu.
Business

Debt behind Rockhampton accounting firm liquidation revealed

Vanessa Jarrett
14th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton firm Taurus Accounting has gone into liquidation owing more than $260,000 in debts, according to official documents.

The company, which was registered to a Cambridge St, The Range, address, went into liquidation in late December.

It officially ceased trading on December 18, 2020.

Nigel Markey of Pilot Partners was appointed the liquidator.

In documents lodged this month to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, it was stated Taurus Accounting owed $264,108 to creditors.

The document states the company has assets valued to around $190,000.

The director of Taurus Accounting has advised the reason for the business’s failure was “due to concerns about the ability of the company to pay its debts and the health of its main employee. He has noted the employee had not been well for a long time and was

struggling to handle the workload”.

Among the creditors list is leave and wage entitlements to five staff totalling about $65,000.

PRIORITY CREDITORS:

Australian Taxation Office: $53,686.64

UNSECURED CREDITORS:

Archer Springs Water, Ironpot: $456

As Required 4 Pty Ltd, The Range: $4,525.68

Australian Taxation Office: $88,921.59

EFEX Technology Managed, Gladstone: $30.16

Elantis Premium Funding: $3,436.57

Endeavour Foundation, Rockhampton: $41.50

MYOB, Victoria: $40.03

Shot Blocks Pty Ltd, The Range: $487.27

TOTAL UNSECURED CREDITORS: $122,403.55

NON-TRADE CREDITOR AMOUNTS:

Client pre-payments: $8,082.50

Superannuation payable: $53,686.64

ATO – ICA: $162,578.49

Loans: $29,841.33

business liquidation liquidation pilot partners taurus accounting tmbliquidation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kirkland’s ‘master plan’ for Rocky tourism

        Premium Content Kirkland’s ‘master plan’ for Rocky tourism

        Council News “We need to restore the locals’ pride in those places.”

        Survey prompts calls for mass sun safety campaign

        Premium Content Survey prompts calls for mass sun safety campaign

        News Melanoma was the second most common cancer in men and women from Central...

        $2K raised to help pay hospitalised Rocky worker’s rent

        Premium Content $2K raised to help pay hospitalised Rocky worker’s rent

        Health “He’d give you the shirt off his back. He’s just one of those easygoing, friendly...

        Emu Park CBD block to be subdivided

        Premium Content Emu Park CBD block to be subdivided

        Property The development permit application is for roadworks to the block