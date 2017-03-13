Debutant Dean gives Roos some extra bounce

Harry Dean impressed in his debut for Frenchville's first division team on Saturday.

FOOTBALL: A keen young footballer, Harry Dean grew up watching and admiring the talented players in the Frenchville Roos senior team.

On Saturday night, he realised a dream when he got to play alongside some of those he idolised when he debuted for the champion team in the opening round of the 2017 CQ Premier League.

The 16-year-old certainly made an impression, with coach Justin Kilshaw rating him in the team's top three performers alongside captain Jesse Thompson and star striker Jordan Miller.

Frenchville made a commanding start to its title defence, running out 7-nil winners against Southside United at Ryan Park.

Two early goals from the Roos set the tempo for the game and the result never looked in doubt.

Despite playing a defensive midfield role, Thompson was on target in attack and bagged a hat-trick.

Dean, who started playing football with Frenchville in under-5s, said it was exciting to be part of such a dominant win on debut.

"It was good to get the result. I had a lot of experienced players around me so it was good to play with them,” he said.

"It's pretty quick compared to second division and under-16s which I've previously played but it's great to progress and take the next step.”

Dean was keen to cement his position in the first division side.

"I just need to keep working hard and putting in the effort on the field and on the training paddock and hopefully we can get the Wesley again this year,” he said.

Frenchville wrote its name into the history books last year, becoming the first team in the modern era to win four consecutive CQ Premier League titles.

Kilshawwas expecting a tougher assignment for his team this year given there had been a few changes in personnel.

"It's going to be a different season. We've lost a few trimmings... but we've still got some very talented footballers and we're quite confident we'll feature at the end,” he said.

"It was quite a pleasing result tonight. We got a couple (of goals) nice and early so that took the pressure off.

"They had a player sent off which made it very difficult for them to compete with us for the rest of the game.

"Our movement and mobility was just too much for them in the end.”

Normally a centre back, Daniel Trim played in goal for the Roos in the absence of regular keeper Robbie Day and earned praise from Kilshaw for keeping a clean sheet.

RESULTS

Results from Round 1 of the CQ Premier League

Clinton d Bluebirds United 4-1

Frenchville d Southside United 7-0

Parkana d Nerimbera Magpies 4-0

Capricorn Coast v Berserker, Apex Park (rescheduled to August 26)