Wheels of death: Police plead with riders after four killed

TRAGIC ENDING: Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on Main Road, Kuluin (top left) which killed a father-of-three in August (bottom right). (Top right) Darren Crawford was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway. Warren Lynam

MOTORCYCLISTS may feel "10-feet tall and bulletproof", but decades of death knocks including four this year tells a Coast traffic boss otherwise.

Nambour Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Shane Panoho added to a plea for rider safety from paramedics after a horror day saw eight motorbike crashes in Southeast Queensland on Monday.

Senior Sergeant Panoho said he didn't believe any of the men who had died on Coast roads this year considered they wouldn't return to loved ones when they set out on their ride.

But tragically this was the case for three men who fatally crashed within weeks of each other in August, and a fourth motorcyclist who lost control on a dirt track off Roys Road in April.

A man has been killed in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on the Sunshine Motorway between Marcoola and Coolum. John McCutcheon

Snr Sgt Panoho, an officer of 33 years, said any of his colleagues would share the frustration towards the attitude "it won't happen to me".

Monday's emergencies spanned the Sunshine Coast to Wide Bay regions and began with a call for help at 8.50am after a man came off his motorbike on the Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, Cambroon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was transported to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition with a minor leg injury.

He became the first to suffer non-life-threatening injuries that day.

Patients were transported from three separate crashes, including on Peachester Rd at 11.40am; the corner of Main St and Ballinger Rd, Buderim at 3.35pm; and from Kumbia Rd, Brooklands in Wide Bay at 10.40am.

RIP: A motocyclist died on this corner of Carter Rd, Nambour. John McCutcheon

Snr Sgt Panoho said motorcyclists were "well and truly" over-represented in fatal crashes on the Sunshine Coast and accounted for nearly 40 per cent of this year's 11 fatalities to date.

He said each of the three crashes in August were under investigation, but that "rider operator behaviour can't be excluded as a contributing factor to the cause of the incident".

Father-of-three Lindsay Jade Hinselwood, 38, was killed in a motorbike crash on Main Rd, Kuluin on August 30.

Father-of-three Lindsay Jade Hinselwood, 38, was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Kuluin yesterday. Facebook

"We can't exclude the fact that speed was adopted by the rider (or) the fact the rider chose to undertake unsafe overtaking practices," Snr Sgt Panoho said.

Only two weeks earlier a 35-year-old man was killed when his motorbike crashed on Carter Rd, Nambour on August 16.

"The rider slid from the bike and collided with a stationary vehicle," he said, adding a coroner will determine whether this was operator error or whether the environment contributed.

Days earlier loved ones mourned the "cheeky, happy" former Coast security guard Darren Crawford, 46.

"The rider failed to perceive an obstruction or something on the road carriage way, that caused the rider to break and not respond... safely," Snr Sgt Panoho said.

Darren Crawford was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday. Facebook

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Dianne Cross said the Coast, Wide Bay and a further four crashes in the Brisbane area on Monday were a grim but timely reminder for all road users to be cautious of other vehicles, and observe the "usual safety rules".

"Motorcyclists should wear protective clothing such as Kevlar and armoured jackets as well as gloves, these can certainly provide some additional protection in the case of an accident," she said.