Decades of devastation: Flash floods hit Rocky neighbours

Poy Pensio looks at a water course that overflows across Shields Ave.

IT HAS been like this for over 30 years now, when big rains hit, just like clockwork, two houses on Shields Avenue are flooded.

Long-suffering Frenchville resident Julie Dowrick has had to pick up the pieces eight times now from flood damage inflicted on her property.

She is ropeable and blames former Rockhampton mayor Jim Webber who she claims approved the construction of the properties in the path of a natural watercourse and the council for not fixing this ongoing problem.

Julie Dowrick cleans up after water runs through her house on Shields Ave. Allan Reinikka ROK300317arain2

"The council say they've done everything they can, new pipes across the road,” Ms Dowrick said.

Once the flood water from the creek started coming over the road she could only hopelessly look on.

"We had to let it virtually go through, there's nothing you can do, you try to shut the doors and put sandbags up, they don't stop the water,” she said.

Standing next to her well-worn shovel and broom, she pointed at the high-water line from the recent flooding approximately 15cm up the wall and compared it to the 1m high flood level from Cyclone Marcia.

"It wasn't as high as when it was with Marcia, it didn't go up to the washing machine this time, last time it did.”

A giant crack has opened in her cement slab, something she says she'll won't be able to afford to fix.

Across the road, Ms Dowrick's neighbour Poy Pensio who has lived next to the water course for the past seven years thinks attempts by the council to fix the issue could be contributing to the problem.

"After Cyclone Marcia, the council put sand and soil in the creek and after it rained it's washed down and blocked the drains,” Mr Pensio said.

"When the water rises, it brings the trees and debris down from the sides to block it further and wreck my garden.”

Rockhampton councillor Neil Fisher said the problem of flooding in this area should be attributed to the large volume of rainfall occurring in such a short period.

"What I do know is the various drainage points were clear within the last 48hrs so there was no debris,” Cr Fisher said.

"It's a known trouble area, we've done a fair bit of mitigation work to try and reduce it but I think it was just that sheer volume of water, particularly that last little gasp this morning, we would have had to have had 50mm in 10 minutes in that cloud burst.”