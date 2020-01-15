Menu
Decent rain expected for dry parts of the CQ region

Jack Evans
15th Jan 2020 1:31 PM
The parched west is eyeing off significant, much-needed rain at the end of the week as decent falls are expected through much of the Central Queensland region.

Emerald can expect a very wet three days with rain likely on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects significant falls to begin on Thursday (8mm) ­remaining steady throughout Friday (15mm) and easing over Saturday.

The predicted falls couldn’t come sooner as the Central Highlands’ Fairbairn Dam’s lowest ever record continues to fall – it is currently sitting at 8.78 per cent capacity.

The falls and ­thunderstorms are expected to stretch as far west as Longreach.

On the coast, the bulk of the rain will fall on Friday and Saturday before easing on Sunday.

Rockhampton can expect much the same.

The peculiar pattern stems from a low-pressure trough extending through the centre of the state.

The trough is expected to slowly drift south west over the next six days with clear weather expected to follow.

There was an outside ­possibility late last week of a monsoon trough developing into a tropical low with cyclonic potential in the Coral Sea.

However, it now appears that system will continue south east with little impact on the Queensland coast.

Widespread lightning is expected across the region but fire danger ratings are forecast to be at their lowest levels for the 2019/20 bushfire season.

