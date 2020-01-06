Decent rainfall recorded for parts of CQ

LUCKY DUCKS: Five Rocks' Facebook Page reported two inches of rain falling today.

PEOPLE living north of Yeppoon are jumping for joy after receiving a decent quantity of precipitation in their rain gauges today.

Located on the coast east of Byfield National Park, the Five Rocks area was the big winner with the administrator of its local social media page declaring at 3pm that they had received "two inches of beautiful rain so far".

RAIN RADAR: Rainfall at 3.15pm today.

The nearby weather station at Samuel Hill had recorded 28mm and Byfield gathered a welcome 19mm, helping to flush out Stony Creek.

Nearby Yeppoon receiving 2.2mm of rain which pettered out before it made it to Rockhampton.

The rainfall was concentrated to northern Capricornia near Sarina with Funnel Creek receiving 21mm, Mt Spencer 16mm, Dysart 9.8mm and 5mm falling in Nebo.

RAIN COLLECTED: The rain was concentrated to the northern parts of Capricornia.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the slight to moderate showers were brought on by an upper trough over the east coast combined with relatively moist onshore flow.

On Tuesday they predict Capricornia to remain partly cloudy with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm in the north.

Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 30km/h in the morning are forecast.

Overnight temperatures will fall between 19C and 23C with daytime temperatures reaching 30C to 36C.

RAIN FORECAST: A small amount of rain was predicted to fall around parts of CQ on Tuesday.

Rockhampton: Min 24C Max 33C. Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 20 per cent. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Yeppoon: Min 25C Max 29C. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 0 to 0.4mm. Chance of any rain: 30 per cent.

Emerald: Min 24C Max 35C. Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 10 per cent. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20km/h in the evening.

Biloela: Min 21C Max 35C. Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 10 per cent.