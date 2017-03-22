Mayor wants major department moved to Rocky

IDEAL LOCATION: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Barnaby Joyce tour a farm on the outskirts of Rockhampton. Council is pushing for Central Queensland to host decentralised government departments.

THERE'S set to be fierce competition, but Rockhampton Regional Council have formally nominated to become the new base for a Federal Government department.

Rockhampton Regional Council this morning voted in favour of a senate submission outlining how decentralisation of government offices would create regional growth.

The submission, one of over 125 nationally, discussed the benefits of Rockhampton's geographically strategic positioning as the government and administrative hub of the broader Central Queensland region.

The relocation is set to improve Central Queensland's economy through increased populations, while also allowing greater diversity in hiring of new staff from a variety of industries and backgrounds.

There is a particular focus on agriculture and primary production, with the submission suggesting Meat and Livestock Australia would be ideal for Rockhampton.

"While some may regard agriculture as an "old" industry, everything points to it as the crucial industry of tomorrow to meet demand for food that meets quantity and quality and nutrition needs, is sustainable, ethically produced and environmentally sound," the report stated.

Other agencies which could work well in Rockhampton are the re-establishment of a CSIRO division or Australian Meat Processor Corporation.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said decentralisation would strengthen communication between metro areas and the regions, as well as improving government policies.

"We would certainly welcome the relocation of Commonwealth agencies to our Region; it would open up new opportunities for collaboration between all levels of government," Cr Strelow said.

"It would have a very positive impact on policy development from a grass roots level because the agencies would witness first-hand the challenges and opportunities our Region's industries face.

"Traditionally we have had a strong presence of Commonwealth agencies that benefit from our strategic location and industries, and I believe we are a natural fit for government departments and in particular agriculture agencies."

The submission was made with the support of the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce, CQUniversity and Beef Australia and included a request for the Senate Reference Committee to hold a hearing in Rockhampton.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said council's submission supported one of the organisation's regional priority initiatives.

"The increased representation of State and Federal Government agencies in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region has been consistently endorsed by many stakeholders, including local, state and federal representatives, CQUniversity and a number of local business and community groups," she said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she looking forward to working with Rockhampton, Livingstone Shire, Isaac, Mackay and Whitsunday councils to review the outcomes of the May inquiry.