Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Decision looms on future of Coast university campus

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of CQUniversity's Noosa campus is expected to be known by the end of this month.

The university announced last month the campus was one of three that could be closed, as part of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Vice chancellor Prof Nick Klomp flagged expected revenue losses for 2020-21 of up to $100 million as a result of the nationwide economic fallout and the decline in international students.

Biloela and Yeppoon campuses could also be closed.

A CQU spokesperson told the Daily they are reviewing feedback and suggestions from staff, students and stakeholders.

A final decision is expected to be made within a fortnight.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from staff across all regions are also being considered.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast cq university cquniversity noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        premium_icon Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        News Three police cars and a fire crew were spotted by a witness racing to the scene of the crash.

        Restrictions eased for open homes in Rockhampton

        premium_icon Restrictions eased for open homes in Rockhampton

        Property Open homes are once again permitted, though strict social distancing measures...

        How this 18 month old became an ambassador for the RFDS

        premium_icon How this 18 month old became an ambassador for the RFDS

        Health Despite being only 18 months old, baby Daisy is already doing her part to help...

        ‘Cobraball rates relief should have been sorted’: Lauga

        premium_icon ‘Cobraball rates relief should have been sorted’: Lauga

        News KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga says she is frustrated that Livingstone Shire Council has...