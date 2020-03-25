Menu
President Kevin Young is hoping the North Rockhampton Golf Club can re-open on Friday after being shut down by the Federal Government’s crackdown on licensed premises in response to COVID-19. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Decision made on Qld golf course closures

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
GOLF: Central Queensland golf courses will re-open following a temporary shutdown due to a COVID-19 technicality.

The Federal Government’s order for all licensed premises to close at noon Monday impacted most Queensland golf clubs because their liquor licences extend to their courses.

Golf Australia advised those clubs to close but last night received notification from authorities that clubs could resume operations from today, with some restrictions.

Alcohol cannot be sold but takeaway food can be as long as people do not congregate around the point of sale.

Pro shops can open with social distancing measures in place.

GA’s state manager Luke Bates said it was a positive outcome for clubs and their members.

He was in discussions with David Mackie, director-general of Department of Justice and Attorney-General, who in turn was working with Queensland Chief Health Officer Janette Young.

“This is good news for our clubs,” Bates said.

“Obviously they must still adhere to all the measures in place which we feel golf clubs can do quite well.

“It’s now on those clubs and the people playing there to make sure they do the right thing so they can stay open for as long as possible under the conditions set by the government.”

The North Rockhampton Golf Club’s committee was meeting this morning to discuss the changes.

President Kevin Young said more details were expected tomorrow so it was likely the course would re-open Friday.

“It was a relief to hear that we could re-open but now we need to put some extra protocols in place,” he said.

“We have to get everybody on board and work out the finer details.

“We want to have signs in place and establish how we manage social players and things like that.

“We’re asking our members to be patient. We will only open when we have all the right things in place.”

