MPs George Christensen and Michelle Landry with Senators Matt Canavan and Amanda Stoker speak with Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow at the Carmichael mine site
Politics

Decision on Adani final plan expected before election called

Christine Mckee
by
5th Apr 2019 2:23 PM
GOVERNMENT sources have told The Morning Bulletin they are confident a decision on Adani's final groundwater dependent ecosystem management plan would be resolved before the parliament is dissolved and the government goes into caretaker mode.

The clock is ticking towards the announcement of an election adding pressure to the Federal Environment Minister to approve Adani Australia's plan.

Rumours were rife this morning that Senator Matt Canavan, an ardent supporter of the mine, had threatened to resign over the issue but he was making no comments to the media today.

It is understood the Federal Environment Department has recommended Minister Melissa Price approve the plan but this morning her advisors were also making no comment.

"There is a process going on," a spokesman said, but would not add anything further.

A department spokesperson last night told The Morning Bulletin, "the Department has briefed the Minister on Adani's final groundwater dependent ecosystem management plan".

"It is now a matter for the Minister."

This afternoon, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she expected an announcement on Adani's GDEMP in the next few days - a clue that no election date would be announced before next week.

