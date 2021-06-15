Decision on Biloela family confirmed

The Biloela family will be removed from Christmas Island and reunited in Perth, but the four’s long-term future remains unclear.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed on Tuesday the Tamil family would remain in community detention in Perth while they pursued their remaining legal options.

The family had lived in the Queensland town of Biloela for years before an 11th-hour court injunction in August 2019 prevented their deportation to Sri Lanka.

Mr Hawke said he had balanced the government’s “ongoing commitment to strong border protection” with “appropriate compassion in the circumstances”.

“The family will now reside in suburban Perth through a community detention placement, close to schools and support services while the youngest child receives medical treatment from the nearby Perth Children’s Hospital and as the family pursues ongoing legal matters,” he said.

“Today’s decision releases the family from held detention and facilitates ongoing treatment while they pursue ongoing litigation before the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Federal Court and High Court. Importantly, today’s decision does not create a pathway to a visa.”

Mr Hawke will make a decision on whether the family would be able to reapply for a temporary protection visa but insisted the government’s border policy had not changed.

“Anyone who arrives in Australia illegally by boat will not be resettled permanently. Anyone who is found not to be owed protection will be expected to leave Australia,” he said.



Priya and Nades Murugappan – and their two Australian-born children Kopika and Tharnicaa – have sought refuge in Australia since 2012.

The Murugappan family was denied a visa in 2018 to remain in Australia before being thrown into immigration detention.

The process has already cost taxpayers $6.7 million.

Tharnicaa, who turned four this weekend, was rushed to the mainland to treat sepsis caused by untreated pneumonia.

Family supporter Angela Fredericks described Tuesday’s development as an “important first step” on the path back to Biloela, and hoped the Perth settlement was temporary.

“Community detention is no guarantee of safety and peace for this family,” she said.

“Nades is keen to get back to work in Biloela to support his young family, which he cannot do while the family is forced into community detention.

“Australia knows this family’s home is in Biloela.”



While the Murugappan family failed in its attempts to gain refugee status, the Federal Court ruled earlier this year Tharnicaa had been denied procedural fairness.

The court granted injunctions preventing the children from being deported.

My Frydenberg conceded the case had been “very difficult” but defended the government’s asylum seeker policy.

“It’s been protracted through the courts, but you also have to understand that Australia put in place a border protection policy because, tragically, more than 1200 lives were lost at sea between 2008 and 2013,” he said.

“Obviously, the policies we put in place were designed to save lives and bring order to our border.”

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, who on Monday said the girls would be treated differently if they were called “Jane and Sally”, reiterated his demand for the family to remain in Australia.



“I hope (they will be reunited); the two daughters were born in Australia and I have an issue when we decide to send someone who was born in Australia to somewhere else when they have done nothing wrong,” Mr Joyce told 2GB on Tuesday.

