Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Health

National school and uni closures decision in hours

15th Mar 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

Australians will know in a matter of hours whether schools and universities will be closed tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders will receive advice on the matter from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting at midday today.

A spokesperson for the PM's Office told news.com.au a decision on whether schools and universities would be open for business tomorrow will be announced straight afterward.

There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia, and three people have died.

Of those,  112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

