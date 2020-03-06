Decisions paused for caretaker mode

LOCAL government councils will soon enter “caretaker mode” as council elections loom, with the official voting date pinned for March 28.

The caretaker period, beginning February 22, is applicable for all councils and is delegated by the Electoral Commission Queensland.

Throughout the caretaker period the council table will not be able to move any “major policy decisions”, unless necessary in the public interest, in which case they will have to apply to the minister for approval.

A decision must not be made if it could be “perceived to unreasonably bind an incoming council table in its operational delivery”.

No new sponsorship will be approved or entered into during the caretaker period.

Councillor discretionary funds are not to be allocated from January 1 in the lead up to the quadrennial election.

Nominations for mayors and councillors will open on February 22 and will close on March 3. Details of the candidates will be published on the ECQ’s website.

Voters will have until February 28 to update their enrolment to a new name, address or to vote for the first time. Postal vote applications will be on March 16.

Early voting will begin on March 16 until March 27 with the election day on March 28.

Counting will begin the day after the election day and can take up to 10 days for postal votes to be returned.

In Rockhampton, CEO Evan Pardon will have ­temporary delegation over the election period. This is effective from February 19 until the post-election meeting of the new council.

There is one more ordinary council meeting before this is effective, to be held on February 18 and one Planning and Regulatory Committee meeting on February 11.

It is noted in the council report, there may be a period of about six weeks where some development applications may not be able to be processed in accordance with planning acts requirements.