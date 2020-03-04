Decman vies for a place at the LSC table

Mike Decman will run for a place as Livingstone Shire Councillor at the March 28 elections

HAVING been a resident of Livingstone Shire for more than 30 years and regionally since 1980, Mike Decman has been directly involved in tourism through scuba diving, Great Keppel Island and a wide range of building projects.

His vast array of contacts through his building, tourism and livestock industry experience were all the nudge he needed to step up and nominate as a candidate for the Livingstone Shire Local Government Elections on March 28.

A cattle grazier from a young age, Mr Decman went to Gatton Agricultural College and has always had a love for the land.

He forged a career as a builder in the 1980s and spent several years as chairman of the Institute of Building Consultants for Master Builders Queensland where he was immersed in the industry.

Mr Decman said his contacts encouraged him to nominate and he appreciated that gesture immensely.

“I would like to represent the ratepayers of Livingstone and be the community voice at the Livingstone table,” Mr Decman said.

“While I have not run for the position of councillor before, over the years I have worked closely with Shire clerks, councillors and the various departments on bringing new and existing businesses to the region and completing construction projects along with supporting Livingstone Shire with economic savings for the ratepayers through working closely on the outcomes for Council.

“I have always listened to the people on the street be they young or old and have been involved in areas such as Great Barrier Reef submissions, surf lifesaving, fishing and tourism for quite some years and currently advocate strongly in the NDIS area.

“I was one of the main donors for our Automatic Weather Station on Anzac Parade when the state was a little slow in coming to assist and have supported the Coast Guard as well in their needs over the years.”

Mr Decman said he had steadied his businesses down and now had the ability to apply himself towards assisting governance of the region through becoming councillor for the ratepayers and residents of the shire.

“Governance I believe should be kept transparent open and accountable,” he said.

“I do listen and take community comment forward to be heard and acted on.

“An example of my commitment is shown through my chairman position on the Institute of Building Consultants for Master Builders Queensland for quite some years being elected by my peers and the members.

“I am a beef producer grazier in the western part of the shire and an open class builder of 37 years.

“This will bring a broad base of knowledge to the council in representation of the ratepayers by someone who does listen and act.”

Mr Decman is involved with a variety of groups in the region including; Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving, Masters Builders Association, Yeppoon Inlet Association, Meat and Livestock Australia, Sporting Shooters and the Queensland Rifle Association just to name a few.