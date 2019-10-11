Dedicated fire fighters honoured with masked ball

Smoke could be seen for miles around during the recent fires.

BYFIELD Firemen and woman are being honoured with the Inaugural Byfield Masquerade Firemen’s Ball on Friday November 8 to both honour their amazing services and to raise funds for Rural Fire Brigade.

Ball committee member Vicki Horstman said the fire service, which turns 70 years this year, were a godsend in the recent fire events in the region.

“This group of dedicated volunteer fire fighters continue to go above and beyond during emergency situations such as the recent fires and other weather events and we as a community wanted to give something back to show our respect and appreciation for what they do to keep us all safe,” Ms Horstman said.

Byfield Rural Fire Fighters Darren and Heidi Lucht were in the thick of the battle to keep residents safe

First Officer Bruce Low said the Byfield Rural Fire Brigade (58) and the Stockyard point Crew (29) are a small but efficient group of well-trained volunteers who are firefighters or associate members. They work tirelessly to protect our communities when fires are threatening our homes.

“In most Byfield fire events there has been significant collaboration between Forestry, Defense and National Parks,” Mr Low said.

“The last one was huge and affected the northern end of Byfield, and we worked closely with both groups to protect the community during this threat.

“We stayed on the fire until the danger reduced. We receive a fire Levee from the landholder rates which is allocated to our brigade, however, on occasions we do need to apply for funding to make infrastructure improvements.

“We appreciate the support from the community and look forward to the upcoming fundraiser.”

Sue and Max Kuhn (who was a member in his early years) said they do a bloody good job and they are grateful with all they do for us.

“It’s been a stressful last few years since Cyclone Marcia and as we are older, we can’t get out to help now, so we are lucky we are in good hands,” Sue said.

“With approximately 36,000 unpaid volunteers serving in approximately 1,500 brigades across the state, these men and women provide dedicated fire services to 93% of Queensland.

A Pine Tree goes up in flames during the recent bush fires at Byfield

“Some of the brigades have been running for up 70 years and have had a significant and important role in our communities when other disasters strike as they are combined with the SES.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the volunteers invaluable contribution and thank you to the families of the volunteers who lend their community their fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, parents and children, by running an event to raise extra funds for the brigades in our areas. Byfield and Stockyard Point Rural Fire Brigades work with other local crews around the Capricorn Coast from Byfield to Cawarral providing support where possible when required.”

The Byfield Masquerade Firemen’s Ball will be held on Friday November 8 from 6pm at Ferns Hideaway located at 67 Cahills Road, Byfield.

Tickets are $90 per person with all profits raised to be donated to the local Rural Fire Brigades.

The evening is a black-tie event with substantial finger food, Jazz music by Mumma JuJu, raffle and live auction.

To purchase tickets, contact Libby on 07 3396 2866 or Vicki on 0418 539 320.

Raffles tickets are available from Farnborough Store, Byfield General Store and Cap Coast Mowers and repairs in Tanby Yeppoon.

If you are interested in joining as a volunteer, please contact your local office.