Dedicated to improving life for aged care residents

YOUNG ACHIEVER: Sarah Offord has been nominated for The University of Queensland Create Change Award in the 2020 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards. Picture: Allan Reinikka

A YOUNG Rockhampton woman, who is dedicated to helping others, has been recognised for her role in introducing a range of activities that have dramatically changed the experience of aged care residents and created a positive community at Bethany Residential Aged Care Facility.

Sarah Offord works as a recreational activities officer at Bethany.

The position involves developing and implementing a program of engaging and meaningful activities for residents to help improve their quality of life. Before she started in her role, the program was more focused upon occupying time rather than innovating.

The 23 year old decided she wanted to review and revamp the program, introducing a range of new activities, aimed at providing opportunities for residents to retain a sense of normalcy in their new home.

“We provide activities that the elderly would have done in their home but modified it a bit, so they are still able to do things they enjoy and not have any complications, because of their mobility,” she said.

“The transition into aged care can be quite difficult for residents. Being in your own home for so long, having your own routines and coming to a different place, you still want to do those things.

“Whatever the residents did at home, we want them to be able to do that here as well, like happy hour, having a drink out on the balcony, and who doesn’t love Mr Whippy (ice-cream).

“Just because they are in a nursing home doesn’t mean they have to stop living. We just supply them with different ways of being able to do the things they used to do.

“We want the residents to be able to enjoy things in life.”

Some of the activities Sarah introduced include, name that tune, the coffee bar, Sarah’s ice-cream creation, knitting club, happy hour, and reminiscing morning tea. She said they also played bingo and other fun games.

She said it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of a “great group of girls”.

“It’s all about teamwork, we have a great team here at Bethany and we bounce ideas off each other and give each other inspiration,” she said.

“I really couldn’t have done it without all of them helping me and giving me the inspiration I needed to implement these activities.”

She said talking and listening to the residents also helped inspire the activities.

Sarah Offord running Sarah's ice-cream creation.

“Listening and talking to the residents about what they used to do also helped,” she said.

“We would then have chats with people and ask them for their opinions about ideas.”

Sarah said the residents absolutely loved the activities she had come up with.

“You can see they really enjoy it, just having something different and bright – they just love it,” she said.

Sarah grew up on a 400-acre property at Bajool, which was the home to a number of cows and pigs. She said she went to Rockhampton State High School and described it as “long days” having to travel 45 minutes into town from the family property daily.

Now living in Rockhampton, Sarah said working in aged care was not always at the top of her list.

“At first I wanted to be a registered nurse,” she said.

While in high school, Sarah completed a Certificate III in Aged Care through a traineeship offered by Mercy Aged Care Services. This allowed her to gain hands-on experience and fall in love with the work.

Impressed with her work throughout the traineeship, Bethany offered Sarah a Personal Care Attendant position in 2015, after she had graduated from school. In July 2018, she took on the recreational activities officer role.

While working in that position, she began studying a Certificate IV in Leisure and Lifestyle, which she completed in 2019.

Sarah said she was drawn to aged care because of her love for helping others.

“Me and my grandmother were very close, and I loved taking her shopping and helping her,” she said.

“When I did my traineeship in Year 12, I fell in love with the aged care even more.”

Helen Diamond and Sarah Offord, who is dressed as the Easter Bunny.

In recognition of all she had achieved thus far, Sarah recently found out she had been nominated for The University of Queensland Create Change Award in the 2020 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards.

She said she was “really shocked” when she heard of her nomination.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I didn’t think I was worthy of a nomination for an award like that,” she said.

“It was really wonderful. I appreciate the nomination, but to me just a smile and thank you from the residents is just enough rewarding.”

Her advice to other young people looking to work in aged care was to just be yourself and go for it.

“If you love helping people, this is a great industry,” she said.

“If you have a bright personality and are happy and want to help others, I think do it. Helping these residents through their day is great, and they love it.”

Judging for the 2020 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards will take place on February 26. Finalists will then be presented, and winners announced at an event on May 8. Category winners will each receive $2000 and a trophy.

One of the category winners will be named the 2020 Queensland Young Achiever of the Year and will receive an additional $2000 and a state trophy.