Terrence Arnold is running in the Livingstone by-election. Contributed
Dedicated volunteer, father running for Livingstone council

27th Feb 2018 5:26 PM

EMU Park's Terrence Arnold works full time, is studying youth work, volunteers with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, is a father to four children and currently applying to be a foster carer.

You would think this is enough to keep the 34-year-old busy, but Mr Arnold has thrown his hat into the ring to run in the upcoming local council by-election.

It's all to simply try and make a difference in the community, no matter how small.

"I want to see a new generation of councillor come through the ranks and to help give the community a voice,” Mr Arnold said.

"I've lived in Kinka Beach for four years now and I love the community and the people that make it what it is.

"But there are always things that need to be done, and improved, and I want to be a part of that.”

Mr Arnold said knows the only has a few weeks to show the public what he stands for, but he's up for the challenge.

The Livingston Shire Council by-election will be held on Saturday, March 17, following the resignation of Councillor Graham Scott.

Mr Arnold, a qualified diesel fitter, works as a school groundsman, while focusing on studying Youth Work through the Australian College of Applied Psychology and spending more time with his family.

He is also actively involved with the QFES, first aid officer for junior rugby league, a member of Yeppoon State High School P&C and volunteers with the outrigging canoe club.

He is a father to Ella, 13, Bailey, 11, Madeline, 9, and William, 18 months, and husband to Kasey who recently graduated with a degree in nursing.

Mr Arnold said has grown up living in rural towns, so knows what it's like to be part of a small but passionate community.

